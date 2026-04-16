Latest housing programme update issued by Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council has been told that since the current social housing programme began in 2022, 403 units have been built or acquired, and a further 515 are currently onsite.

645 are at various stages of planning, with a number awaiting department approval to go to tender.

These figures don’t include homes being provided by Approved Housing Bodies.

Members were told the Department has granted final approval for three social housing projects totalling 28 units, which will provide 16 homes in Oldtown, 12 in Derrybeg and one Special Instance home in Annagry.

Five developments totalling 189 units are at the final contract stage via the competitive dialogue process, including 38 homes in Muff, 34 in Ballybofey, 62 in Donegal Town, 20 in Ballintra and 35 in Moville.

Final submissions for 12 units in Milford, 40 in Newtowncunningham and eight at Stranorlar Fire Station have been sent to the Department, seeking approval to appoint contractors.

254 projects are at Planning and Detailed Design Stage, including projects in Letterkenny, Rathmullan, Laghey, Glencolmcille and Dunkineely.