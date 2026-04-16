Limavady on the cusp of NIFL Championship title

Limavady United are on the verge of getting promoted to the Irish League Premiership.

After a shaky start to the season, the Roesiders have gone from strength to strength and enjoyed some notable cup moments too – not least as they stunned Linfield as they beat the Belfast outfit in the sixth round of the Irish FA Cup before losing out to Coleraine in the quarter-finals.

Last weekend, they thumped Newington 5-1 while second-placed Annagh slipped up with a home defeat against Queen’s University.

This coming Saturday they travel to take on Annagh while their final game is at home to Queen’s.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the Limavady manager Paul Owens…

Meanwhile, Limavady’s Stephen Lowry won the First Division Player of the Year Award at the 2026 Northern Ireland Football League Awards last weekend.