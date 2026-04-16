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Midlands-North West MEP calls for common definition of rape in EU

An MEP for Midlands-North West is calling for a common definition of rape to be adopted by the European Union.

Maria Walsh says this is after the passing of legislation on gender-based violence where a unanimous agreement on the term could not be reached.

She highlights the disparities between EU member states on the issue, with Czechia not ratifying the Istanbul Convention, which aims to prevent harm against women and girls, while Spain promotes only yes means yes.

Ms Walsh explained some of the work ongoing to achieve her call on today’s Greg Hughes show:

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