Police in derry make arrest and drug seizure in Skeoge area

Police in Derry made an arrest and seized drugs in the Skeoge area yesterday.

At 4:55pm officers from the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood policing team were conducting patrols for scrambling and e-scooter misuse before being alerted to a male in the Glenabbey area

After a search, suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, Class B controlled drug and Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.