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Senior cricket beckons for Letterkenny who require own facilities and ground

Letterkenny Cricket Club are set to take on the sides of the senior ranks in the North West Cricket League this year.

Given that Letterkenny was only formed in 2019, its a major achievement to be playing alongside the top clubs for the very first time.

The club which is the second in the county of Donegal after St Johnston, have made their way to the top tier without their own facilities or ground.

Members are hopeful the council will come through in the coming weeks and start the process of giving Letterkenny an area for practice nets and somewhere to go for their underage development.

The men’s first team start their season this weekend with two rounds of T20 action before their Premier League Section 2 campaign begins the following weekend.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly went along to practice to get feel of their hopes and ambitions, both on and off the field:

Letterkenny Cricket Club interviews in full:

Founding member Ramm Mohan and Club Secretary Sudheesh Satheesan:

Former India and Ireland International Bobby Rao who sits on the boards of Cricket Ireland and the North West Cricket League:

Letterkenny First Team Captain Gopi Kurinji Siva and Club Captain Dileep Singh:

Children/Youth Officer Varun Tiwari and Media Officer Ayesha Karunaratne:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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