St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

A delegation of students, parents and staff from St Eunan’s College have met with Education Minister Hildegaard Naughton concerning the need for refurbishment work.

Recently, a national funding package for schools was announced but omitted the college despite planning permission being in place.

This was followed by a petition from students which garnered thousands of signatures in support to see work begin.

On today’s Greg Hughes show, Principal Damien McCrory said that it was positive that all five Donegal TDs attended the meeting as well as other stakeholders.