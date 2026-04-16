Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

A delegation of students, parents and staff from St Eunan’s College have met with Education Minister Hildegaard Naughton concerning the need for refurbishment work.

Recently, a national funding package for schools was announced but omitted the college despite planning permission being in place.

This was followed by a petition from students which garnered thousands of signatures in support to see work begin.

On today’s Greg Hughes show, Principal Damien McCrory said that it was positive that all five Donegal TDs attended the meeting as well as other stakeholders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Theodore Markovic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands-North West MEP calls for common definition of rape in EU

16 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 16/04/2026

16 April 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

16 April 2026
late Moya Brennan
News, Top Stories

Shuttle bus details for the funeral of Moya Brennan

16 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Theodore Markovic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands-North West MEP calls for common definition of rape in EU

16 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 16/04/2026

16 April 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

16 April 2026
late Moya Brennan
News, Top Stories

Shuttle bus details for the funeral of Moya Brennan

16 April 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in derry make arrest and drug seizure in Skeoge area

16 April 2026
fort doon
News, Top Stories

Over €243,000 awarded to Donegal monument projects

16 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube