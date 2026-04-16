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Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps & Derry City both have away games this Friday in the SSE Airtricity League.

In the First Division, Harps travel to the capital to face UCD and will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Cobh Ramblers at Finn Park last Friday.

The Balylbofey side were 2-1 winners over Willie O’Connor’s UCD back in February.

Derry City are winless in their last seven Premier Division games and face a trip to Tolka Park to take on Shelbourne.

The Candy Stripes are seventh in the league table with just two wins from their opening eleven games and are under pressure to start picking up some wins.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to talk all things LOI.

Keith also touched on the local soccer scene as Letterkenny Rovers are on the cusp of retaining their Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title and there’s the big meeting of Kildrum Tigers and Carndonagh in the Ulster Cup Final on Sunday…

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