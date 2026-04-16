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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 16/04/2026

On today’s program, we start with our usual dive into the morning papers to see what’s grabbing the headlines across the country and here in Donegal.

In This Episode:

  • The ‘Manasphere’ & Modern Parenting: Journalist and author Kathy Donaghey joins Greg to discuss the unsettling new Netflix documentary Manasphere. She shares her concerns as a mother regarding the online world’s influence on young men and the challenges of navigating these digital subcultures.

  • The Fight for St. Eunan’s College: Following yesterday’s high-stakes meeting with Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton, Principal Damien McCrory provides an update on the campaign for emergency funding. With planning permission at risk of expiring, the pressure is on to bring the Letterkenny facility up to modern standards.

  • Defining Consent Across Borders: MEP Maria Walsh highlights a major legislative gap in the EU, discussing the lack of consistency in how rape is defined and her push for a common, consent-based standard across all member states.

  • Defending the Tricolour: Senator Eileen Flynn addresses the backlash to her recent comments regarding the national flag. She joins us to put her views into context following the recent fuel protests that brought the country to a standstill.

  • Health & Business: Ciara Mooney of Physio Éireann talks to us about the “silent disease,” Osteoporosis, and why early detection is vital for long-term mobility. Plus, Chris Ashmore drops in with the latest business news and a look ahead to this week’s Business Matters podcast.

The Greg Hughes Show – keeping you across the stories that matter in Donegal.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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