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Mullooly fears EU will strip local decision making from Leader companies

A Midlands North West MEP says a proposed overhaul of EU funding could compromise Leader companies by stripping decision making from local communities and centralising control at national level.

The warning was delivered this week at the European Parliament’s Regional Development Committee by Ciaran Mullooly. He’s also concerned that the allocations available for local development could be cut by up to 25%.

Mr Mullooly told the committee that while simplification and flexibility are widely supported, that cannot be done at the expense of local and regional bodies………..

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