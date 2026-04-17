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Ward raises questions over quarry oversight in the Dail

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward has challenged the Government’s record on defective concrete and quarry oversight in the Dáil.

He questioned Tánaiste Simon Harris on a long-running complaint to the European Commission by Donegal homeowners concerning failures in construction product regulation and market surveillance, saying information he’d received relating to quarry audits raised serious concerns.

With engagement at European level ongoing, Deputy Ward questioned whether these issues have been fully considered by the State……….

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