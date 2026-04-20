Calls for Council to identify modular home sites to facilitate remediation process

There have been calls for the Council housing and defective block team to identify sites for modular/temporary homes to facilitate and support the remediation process.

With the Government due to publish Defective Block Legislation for remediation, Cllr Gerry McMonagle believes it would be prudent for the Council to begin work.

Seconded by Cllr Tomás Seán Devine he highlights that full estates will need to have their homes remediated at once creating urgency.

Cllr McMonagle says this has to happen as soon as possible as a lot of housing estates will become building sites: