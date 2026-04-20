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The Taoiseach insists he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next election

The Taoiseach insists he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.

Speaking to the media in Dublin yesterday, Micheál Martin said he was elected as Fianna Fáil leader just a year and a half ago.

And he said he will fulfil that mandate:

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