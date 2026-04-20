The Taoiseach insists he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.
Speaking to the media in Dublin yesterday, Micheál Martin said he was elected as Fianna Fáil leader just a year and a half ago.
And he said he will fulfil that mandate:
The Taoiseach insists he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.
Speaking to the media in Dublin yesterday, Micheál Martin said he was elected as Fianna Fáil leader just a year and a half ago.
And he said he will fulfil that mandate:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland