450 potential job losses at UU to be raised at NI Assembly tomorrow

Concerns have been raised over the potential loss of up to 450 jobs at Ulster University.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin says she will bring the issue to the Assembly tomorrow, warning that the university is a key part of the North West economy.

She says the situation has been building for years, with rising costs and ongoing funding pressures in higher education now putting staff at risk.

The Economy Spokesperson for the SDLP says she doesn’t understand how the job cuts align with the planned expansion of an extra 10,000 students at the Magee Campus in Derry: