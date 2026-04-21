Varadkar ‘lets cat out of bag’ on rural disrespect – MacLochlainn

The ‘cat is out of the bag’ in relation to comments made by a former Taoiseach relating to the recent fuel protests.

Donegal Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn says that Leo Varadkar’s claims that people in urban areas are “paying all the bills” and “feeding the country” echo what he believes has been whispered by government parties for a long time.

He says that rural counties cannot be punished for having poor transport infrastructure and demanded that clarity on the comments be made in the Dáil Chamber: