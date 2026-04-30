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DCC Planning Committee seeks committments from Uisce Eireann on rural infrastructure

A key Strategic Policy Committee on Donegal County Council says there needs to be a reset of Uisce Eireann’s priorities to ensure that necessary water and waste water infrastructure is provided in rural areas.

The Planning SPC discussed concerns about the lack of progress in many areas of the county which are on to development.

This led Cllr Gerry McMonagle who chaired the meeting to suggest this is leading to a two pronged problem ; rural schools and sports teams in are being compromised because people are being forced into towns which are already at capacity.

Cllr McMonagle says there a very serious questions to which Uisce Eireann does not have the answers………..

 

You can listen to the full interview with Cllr  McMonagle here –

 

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