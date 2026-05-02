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Further delay to Buncrana School Campus “deeply disappointing” – Cllr Murray

An Inishowen Councillor has described news of another delay to the Buncrana School Campus as “deeply disappointing”.

Cllr Jack Murray has been speaking after it emerged that the planning application for the long-awaited campus has been delayed due to further information questions from Donegal County Council’s planning authority.

Cllr Murray is also a member of Crana College Board of Management.

He says he knows how disappointing this news is for the school community that have worked on the project:

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