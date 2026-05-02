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Minister Lawless announces new Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree route in Donegal

The Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless has announced details of a new Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree route in Donegal that will be open to applications for the upcoming academic year.

Amongst the Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees open to applications for the upcoming academic year is the Bsc Honours in General Nursing, which is commencing in Donegal ETB, with a seamless transition to ATU Donegal, Letterkenny Campus

Minister Lawless says this expansion significantly increases the Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree route options for students to 78 and delivers opportunities in 24 counties in Ireland.

Details on how you can apply can be found on http://www.nto.ie/.

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