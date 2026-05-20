New LOI National League format confirmed

The format for the inaugural FAI National League season has been confirmed with the league set to kick-off in late August.

Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic will be in Group 1 alongside Home Farm, Lucan United and Mervue United.

Letterkenny Rovers will play in Group 2 with Mayo, Salthill Devon, St. Francis & TU Dublin.

The 15 founding clubs will partake in a truncated 2026 season before a fully formatted competition is rolled out in Spring 2027.

This year will see three groups of five play home and away matches.

The three group winners advance to the National League Semi-Finals with the fourth spot reserved for the best-placed group runner-up.

The winners from the Semi-Finals ties will face off in the National League Final in November.

Confirmation of the groups are outlined below with the fixture schedule to be announced in due course.

FAI National League Group 1

Bonagee United

Cockhill Celtic

Home Farm DCU

Lucan United

Mervue United

FAI National League Group 2

Letterkenny Rovers

Mayo FC

Salthill Devon

St. Francis

TUD

FAI National League Group 3