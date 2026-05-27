“It’s massive for us” – Hallgrimsson on Seamus Coleman’s decision to continue playing for Ireland

Heimir Hallgrimsson says Seamus Coleman’s decision to continue playing for his country is “massive”.

Coleman played his last game for Everton on Sunday after seventeen years with the Merseyside club.

Hallgrimsson spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s International Friendly with Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, which will be followed by a trip to Montreal to face Canada on Saturday week.

The Ireland boss plans on going with experience for tomorrow’s game and will be more experimental next week…

Killybegs native Coleman also spoke to the media and says he is unsure of where he will be playing his football next season…