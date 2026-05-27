Josh McErlean to compete in Donegal International Rally

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Josh McErlean will make a headline-grabbing return to the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship next month, 19-21 June, contesting the legendary Donegal International Rally in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The full-time FIA World Rally Championship contender is currently competing at the pinnacle of the sport in a Ford Puma Rally1 but will take time out of his demanding international schedule to tackle Ireland’s most iconic rally for the very first time.

Derry native McErlean will be joined by fellow Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Eoin Treacy on the Donegal stages.

The appearance marks a significant homecoming for the rising Irish star, whose rapid ascent through the sport has seen him progress from Junior competition to the very highest level of the FIA World Rally Championship in just a few short years.

McErlean’s first taste of the Irish Tarmac Championship came in 2019 when he contested the series in a Peugeot 208 R2 as part of the Junior British Rally Championship, which used West Cork as a counting round.

That season proved to be a launchpad for a hugely successful international career, leading to stellar performances in both the FIA European Rally Championship and WRC2 before his graduation to Rally1 machinery with M-Sport.

Now in his second season competing against the world’s elite, McErlean says the opportunity to finally compete in Donegal is one he simply could not turn down.

“It’s been a dream of mine to contest Donegal for many years now, so to finally get the chance to do it is very special indeed,” said McErlean. “I grew up standing on the hedges watching this rally. I’ve been there most years as a fan, so to now be competing on the event after all this time makes it even more special. There is nothing quite like Donegal, the atmosphere, the fans and the enthusiasm around the event are completely unique and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

McErlean will head to Donegal fresh from Rally Japan, the latest round of the FIA World Rally Championship, with the Irish event fitting into a narrow gap in his international schedule ahead of the Acropolis Rally in Greece just one week later.

Despite the tight turnaround, the opportunity to compete on home soil was one he immediately embraced.

“When you get the chance to do Donegal, the answer is yes; then you figure out what you need to do to make it happen,” he added. “It just about fits into our WRC programme, and to be doing it in an M-Sport Fiesta Rally2 is fantastic. Obviously, it won’t be quite the same as the Puma Rally1, but I’m sure everything will still feel very familiar very quickly.”

McErlean has also been closely following the action in Ireland throughout the season and expects a fiercely competitive challenge when he returns home next month.

“The competition in Ireland is always incredibly strong, and Donegal is no different. The entry list is always packed with quality, and you know there are so many crews capable of fighting at the front,” he said. “Of course, there will naturally be some expectation around us going into the event, but honestly, I just want to enjoy the experience, the rally, the fans and being back competing on home soil again. It will also be really nice to showcase the Fiesta Rally2 at the event and thank you to M-Sport for the opportunity”.

“I must say thank you to all of our partners for making this possible. Everyone has worked hard behind the scenes to make it happen, and I can’t wait to get started.”