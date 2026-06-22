DCSDC seeking view on proposed new sports and leisure project at Templemore

Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging the public to offer their feedback on plans for a new state-of-the-art leisure and sports complex at Buncrana Road, Derry.

The council says the Templemore Strategic Leisure Project will deliver a major investment in sport, health and wellbeing facilities.

Residents, community groups, sports clubs and user groups are being invited to have their say at engagement events in Templemore Sports Complex and the Foyle Arena.

The plans include an accessible 50-metre, eight-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a comprehensive range of family-friendly water play facilities, a health and wellness spa, sports halls, fitness suites, activity studios, outdoor pitches, a running track and walking trails.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Grace Uí Niallais, encouraged all stakeholders and members of the public to give their feedback.

Members of the public can learn more about the proposals and provide feedback by attending one of the public engagement events taking place at Templemore Sports Complex on tomorrow week, Tuesday June 30th from 10am to 12 noon and from 4pm and 7pm and on on Thursday July 2nd at the Foyle Arena at the same times.

Those unable to attend in person can participate online through the Council’s digital engagement platform, where detailed plans and an online feedback form will be available to view until August 10th 2026.

To view the proposals and submit your comments visit: https://haveyoursay.derrystrabane.com/en-GB/projects/proposed-leisure-centre-at-buncrana-road-derry

For further information or to request consultation materials in alternative formats, contact Derry City and Strabane District Council on 028 71 253 253 or email equality@derrystrabane.com.

Release in full –

Derry City and Strabane District Council are encouraging the public to offer their feedback on the ambitious plans for a new state-of-the-art leisure and sports complex at Buncrana Road, Derry.

The Templemore Strategic Leisure Project will deliver a major investment in sport, health and wellbeing facilities.

Residents, community groups, sports clubs and user groups are being invited to have their say at engagement events in Templemore Sports Complex and the Foyle Arena.

The plans include an accessible 50-metre, eight-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a comprehensive range of family-friendly water play facilities, a health and wellness spa, sports halls, fitness suites, activity studios, outdoor pitches, a running track and walking trails.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Grace Uí Niallais, encouraged all stakeholders and members of the public to give their feedback.

“The Templemore Strategic Leisure Project will be a transformative development that will help shape the future of sport, leisure and community wellbeing for this generation and the generations to come,” she said.

“Our teams and partners have worked collaboratively to reach this key stage, ensuring that the facility mix meets the growing demand of our local sports clubs and the wider community.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible and your feedback can play an important role in informing the next stage of this exciting project.”

At a Special Meeting of Council in January 2026, Elected Members endorsed the high-level masterplan, and the facility mix for the project.

The total assessed capital budget for the project is currently estimated at circa £100m and the facility is currently targeted to be operational by 2030/31 subject to timely statutory approvals.

Council has already approved a broader funding strategy to secure these requirements through long-term rates investment.

Members of the public can learn more about the proposals and provide feedback by attending one of the public engagement events taking place at Templemore Sports Complex on Tuesday June 30th from 10am to 12 noon and from 4pm and 7pm and on Thursday July 2nd at the Foyle Arena at the same times.

Those unable to attend in person can participate online through the Council’s digital engagement platform, where detailed plans and an online feedback form will be available to view until August 10th 2026.

To view the proposals and submit your comments visit: https://haveyoursay.derrystrabane.com/en-GB/projects/proposed-leisure-centre-at-buncrana-road-derry

For further information or to request consultation materials in alternative formats, contact Derry City and Strabane District Council on 028 71 253 253 or email equality@derrystrabane.com.