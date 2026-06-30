The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 30/06/2026

Today we address high intervention rates in Donegal’s maternity care, a critical pre-budget appeal for local dementia services, ongoing legal stalemates in the justice system, and a celebration of live music hitting the streets of Letterkenny.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough daily review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.
🏥 LUH Maternity Intervention Rates Spark Concern: Krysia Lynch of Aims Éire joins the show to discuss alarming new trends at Letterkenny University Hospital. We analyze the high rates of Caesarean sections and medical inducements at the hospital, discussing what these figures mean for maternal health trends and long-term outcomes for mothers and babies in the Northwest.
🧠 Dementia Services Funding Fight: Carol Molloy, Northwest Operations Manager at Alzheimer’s Ireland, joins Greg to outline the organization’s crucial pre-budget proposals. She makes the case for a significant injection of state funding to support vulnerable families dealing with dementia across Donegal.
⚖️ The Legal Aid Impasse: Donegal solicitor Frank Dorian stops by to discuss the escalating tension between regional solicitors and the Minister for Justice. He breaks down the current stalemate over a proposed new payment model and warns how the stand-off could severely disrupt local court schedules.
🏠 Sweeping Changes to Rural Planning: Cllr Paul Canning joins the show to preview highly anticipated modifications to rural planning regulations heading before Cabinet. He outlines what these shifting rules will mean for families hoping to build one-off homes in rural Donegal.
🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne Doherty delivers this week’s essential community update, sharing the latest road safety alerts, home security notices, and active witness appeals from across the Donegal division.
🎸 Letterkenny Blues and Roots Festival Preview: We close out the show with an exciting preview of the Letterkenny Blues and Roots Festival. Festival Director Mark Black fills us in on the massive five-day lineup, and we are treated to a brilliant live performance in-studio by Jack McHale of Delta Fuse.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download