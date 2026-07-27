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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th……………

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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th

27 July 2026
Arranmore RNLI
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Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

27 July 2026
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Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

27 July 2026
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CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

27 July 2026
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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th

27 July 2026
Arranmore RNLI
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Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

27 July 2026
alterations cover
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Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

27 July 2026
ccpc window
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CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

27 July 2026
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Derry PSNI believe two early morning burglaries on Springtown Road yesterday are linked

27 July 2026
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Council meeting adjourned twice to study county development plan

27 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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