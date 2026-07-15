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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 15th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 15th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 15th

15 July 2026
Orange fire
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Condition Orange High Fire Risk notice in place until Friday

15 July 2026
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Council holds special meeting to discuss road maintenance in Donegal

15 July 2026
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10 suspected ‘dodgy box’ resellers issued legal notices

15 July 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 15th

15 July 2026
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Condition Orange High Fire Risk notice in place until Friday

15 July 2026
roads meeting banner
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Council holds special meeting to discuss road maintenance in Donegal

15 July 2026
tvlicence
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15 July 2026
alley theatre
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Hopes the Alley will reopen in 2027

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Taoiseach and Mac Lochlainn in Dáil fisheries exchange

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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