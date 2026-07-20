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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 20th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 20th…………..

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Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water restrictions coming into effect tonight in Pettigo

20 July 2026
arranmore fire station
News, Top Stories

Councillors told there will be no diminution to fire service on Arranmore Island

20 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 20th

20 July 2026
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pharmacists say misinformation is the greatest threat to healthcare today

20 July 2026
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Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water restrictions coming into effect tonight in Pettigo

20 July 2026
arranmore fire station
News, Top Stories

Councillors told there will be no diminution to fire service on Arranmore Island

20 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 20th

20 July 2026
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pharmacists say misinformation is the greatest threat to healthcare today

20 July 2026
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man jailed for sexual assault and non-fatal strangulation of a woman in Letterkenny

20 July 2026
Screenshot 2026-07-20 153445
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coyle calls for grass cutting and tree pruning at Manor Roundabout, Big Isle and Trimreagh Junction

20 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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