Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

Nine Donegal artists have received a share of almost €4.3 million in Arts Council funding.

A total of 258 artists nationwide have been awarded grants through the latest round of the Arts Council’s Bursary Award Scheme.

The nine successful Donegal recipients will receive a combined €158,950.

Six of those received the top award of €20,000.

The bursaries are designed to give artists time and resources to develop their work, carry out research and further their creative practice.

The awards cover a wide range of artistic disciplines and aim to support artists at different stages of their development.