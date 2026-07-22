Nine Donegal artists awarded almost €159,000 in Arts Council funding

Nine Donegal artists have received a share of almost €4.3 million in Arts Council funding.
A total of 258 artists nationwide have been awarded grants through the latest round of the Arts Council’s Bursary Award Scheme.
The nine successful Donegal recipients will receive a combined €158,950.
Six of those received the top award of €20,000.
The bursaries are designed to give artists time and resources to develop their work, carry out research and further their creative practice.
The awards cover a wide range of artistic disciplines and aim to support artists at different stages of their development.