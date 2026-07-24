Finn Harps remain bottom after defeat in Kerry

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Kerry in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Mounthawk Park this evening.

The home side were 2-0 up after half an hour thanks to goals from Sean McGrath and Cian Bargary.

Harps ended the half better and pulled one back on 36 minutes through a towering header from debutant Guilherme Rego Priosti.

It was 2-1 at the break and, despite Harps’ late push for an equaliser, that is how it remained.

The result means Kevin McHugh’s side are now four points adrift at the bottom of the league standings.

John Drummey was live for Highland Radio Sport at full time in Tralee…

In other games, leaders Cork City were beaten 5-2 by UCD, Treaty United were 2-1 winners at home to Athlone and Bray won 2-1 away to Cobh Ramblers.