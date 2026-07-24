Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Finn Harps remain bottom after defeat in Kerry

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Kerry in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Mounthawk Park this evening.

The home side were 2-0 up after half an hour thanks to goals from Sean McGrath and Cian Bargary.

Harps ended the half better and pulled one back on 36 minutes through a towering header from debutant Guilherme Rego Priosti.

It was 2-1 at the break and, despite Harps’ late push for an equaliser, that is how it remained.

The result means Kevin McHugh’s side are now four points adrift at the bottom of the league standings.

John Drummey was live for Highland Radio Sport at full time in Tralee…

 

In other games, leaders Cork City were beaten 5-2 by UCD, Treaty United were 2-1 winners at home to Athlone and Bray won 2-1 away to Cobh Ramblers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 24th

24 July 2026
women for election logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women for Election hoping taskforce recommendations will make local government more representative

24 July 2026
ESB Lurgybrack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leetterkenny 110kv Redevelopment designated as ‘critical infrastructure’ by government

24 July 2026
assembly
News

Death announced of former Foyle MLA and Derry Councillor Annie Courtney

24 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 24th

24 July 2026
women for election logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women for Election hoping taskforce recommendations will make local government more representative

24 July 2026
ESB Lurgybrack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leetterkenny 110kv Redevelopment designated as ‘critical infrastructure’ by government

24 July 2026
assembly
News

Death announced of former Foyle MLA and Derry Councillor Annie Courtney

24 July 2026
drug seisure (1)
News, Top Stories

Almost €12,000 worth of drugs seized in Garda operation across Donegal

24 July 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Major police search after reports of man threatening children in Limavady

24 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube