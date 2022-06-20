Recap the 2022 Joule Donegal International Rally

After an absence of 2 years, 11 months and 23 days, The Donegal International Rally returned last weekend and history was made as the event celebrated it’s 50th Anniversary.
Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were first time winners while Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore fulfilled a dream by taking the modified category.
