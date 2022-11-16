Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sports Star Awards nominations deadline next week

Ruby Walsh Irish Champion Jockey, Donegal Sports Star Chairperson Grace Boyle, Overall Donegal Sports Star 2018 Sommer Lecky with Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill, and Donegal CEO Cllr Seamus Neely.

The deadline for nominations for the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards is rapidly approaching on Friday 25th November. It’s been the first full year of competitions following Covid and Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle is asking sporting organisations with significant achievements either as teams or individuals to submit nominations in the coming week.

“We didn’t seek nominations in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but we are back to normal now hopefully. So there has been many successes in a variety of sports during 2022 and so it’s time now for all those achievements to be recognised by way of getting nominations in before the deadline which is only a week away” Ms Boyle said.

Nominations can be made online by going to donegalsportsstarawards.ie or by posting to Donegal Sports Star Awards, c/o Post Office, Ramelton. Shortlisting may apply in regard to nominations that are submitted.

