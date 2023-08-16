2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE

1:48pm: The stage is set for the 43rd MacGill Summer School in association with University of Notre Dame at the Highlands Hotel, Glenties.

The official opening will take place at 3pm followed by a discussion between Larysa Gerasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland and Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament.

Later, David Arakhamia, politician, entrepreneur and member of the Servant of the People political party will be live from Ukraine.

There will be a display of music and culture from Ukraine this evening while a discussion on ‘How and when will the war in Ukraine end?’ will conclude with Dr Sergei Medvedev, Charles University of Prague, Olena Tregub, Fellow at Atlantic Council & Sec General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Jade McGlynn, Research Fellow Kings College London and author of ‘Russia’s War’ part of the panel.

‘A New Global Order: Precarious & Dangerous?’ is the theme of the 43rd MacGill Summer School.

It was founded in 1981 in Glenties to celebrate the memory of local writer, Patrick MacGill who, in the early 20th century wrote on social conditions in Donegal, the plight of migrant workers in Britain and the horrors of the Great War in which he fought as a soldier of the London Irish Rifles.

Government ministers, parliamentarians, heads of industry, trade union leaders, economists, sociologists and a range of public representatives from the North, South and beyond will descend on the Highlands Hotel in Glenties over the coming days where a range of topics will be discussed including the Ukrainian war, the role of China, how the EU is fulfilling its mission, the Irish economy, the future of Russia, Ireland’s future, the plant and artificial intelligence.

Other events taking place are the 23rd Annual Hume Lecture which will be delivered virtually by US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a display of music and culture from Ukraine, a GAA Exhibition match between Naomh Conail and Notre Dame, a conversation with Senator Michael McDowell and a celebration of poet Seamus Heaney on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

Among those in attendance this year are the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, Senior retired Colonel Zhou Bo, Senior Fellow of CISS, Tsinghua University, China, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh, Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP MLA and Prof Barry O’Sullivan, Professor of Artificial Intelligence UCC.