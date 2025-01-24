LIVE: Storm Éowyn

10:00am: Road Blocked – Tree Down – L-1613 Loughanure to Meenamarragh Road

09:59am: Road blocked at Cois Claidi, An Bun Beag

09:56am: Tree down on Bomany Road heading towards Letterleague National School, Letterkenny. Electiricty wires also damaged.

Road block due to large fallen tree on Kilross to Ballybofey road.

Tree down on footpath at Ballyraine roundabout, Letterkenny.

Tree blocking the main road in Fahan.

09:51am: Roshine Brae, Maghery impassible due to fallen tree



09:46am: The impact of Storm Éowyn will be felt for many days in Donegal.

That’s according to Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin.

He says fallen trees and damaged electricity lines are affecting the entire county.

People travelling after the current weather warnings are lifted are being urged to exercise extreme caution due to the fallout of the storm.

However, Mr Martin has reiterated the need for people to stay safe as Storm Éowyn batters Donegal.

09:35am: Tree blocking road – R258 Closclady Road – near old Post Office

09:34am: Tree blocking road on R251 Dún Lúiche on the Gaoth Dobhair side of the village

09:29am: Tree down near Colm Dillon Cars, Manorcunningham – blocking left hand side of road towards Derry.

Power out in Drumnacrosh, Glenties.

09:27am: Gardai in Donegal are appealing to people to not leave their homes unless they absolutely have to today.

The main Lifford to Letterkenny Road remains closed this morning at Ballinalecky following a serious road incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Diversions are in place.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle says road conditions in Lifford and Milford are particularly treacherous as Storm Eowyn tracks across the county.

He is appealing to people to heed all warnings.

09:10am: Tree down near Applegreen, St Johnston

09:09am: Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says Donegal is in the peak of the storm around now.

He says very strong gusts of over 110km/h will be experienced for a few hours in the county yet.

At 8am this morning, gusts of 142km/h were recorded in Finner.

Members of the public are reminded to stay indoors until the red warning is lifted at 2pm.

08:34am: Wind speeds increasing in Donegal.

Gusts of 142km/h were recorded in Finner at 8am this morning with mean speeds of 102km/h.

08:31am: Reports of a very low hanging cable as you enter Newtowncunningham from Letterkenny. May pose a danger to a high vehicle.

08:23am: A status orange wind warning is also in force in Donegal today.

Met Eireann is warning of gale force southwest to west winds from Storm Éowyn.

Severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h are expected.

The alert is in place until 12pm today.

08:15am: 715,000 homes, farms and businesses across Ireland are now without power.

ESB say there has been unprecedented, widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure.

The utility says it is anticipating significant further outages as Storm Éowyn continues to track across the country.

An Important Public Safety Message from ESB: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors will be deployed when safe to do so, to assess the network and work to safely restore power as quickly as possible in challenging conditions.

08:13am: Tree town at Tully Tyres, Lifford Road

08:11am: All Loganair flights from City of Derry Airport are cancelled today due to Storm Éowyn. The airport is warning of other possible flight disruptions. Passengers are advised to monitor the status of their flight with the airline.

As a result of all morning flights being cancelled, City of Derry Airport and its car park will be closed until 11.45am and the airfield closed until 12.30pm.

08:10am: Ballyraine Park Health Centre, Letterkenny is closed today. They say they will monitor the weather situation closely to determine if they are in a position to reopen later.

Anyone with an urgent medical issue is advised to call 0833330282 between 8am and 6pm tomorrow.

08:08am: Emergency services had to come to the aid of two separate Kerry families overnight as extreme winds caused structural damage to homes.

Several people were brought to safety from a house in the Dingle area when the gable wall on the house was blown in.

Separately a number of people were helped to safety when the roof of a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

8:06am: Derry City and Strabane District Council urging people to take all necessary precautions during the duration of the red weather warning.

8:05am: Storm Éowyn is battering Northern Ireland as well today. The region is also under a red weather warning until 2pm this afternoon.

93,000 properties are without power.

7:57am: Tree down on Ballyare Road, just after Reids.

7:54am: Post Offices will remain closed for the duration of the red weather alert. They aim to reopen when it is safe to do so.

Subject to local road conditions and power supplies, An Post is planning to run Letter and Parcel deliveries nationwide on Saturday and Post Offices will open as normal from 9am – 1pm.

All social welfare benefit payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available on Saturday and next week.

7:42am: Wind speeds of 141km/h have already been recorded in Donegal.

As the red weather alert came into force at 7am this morning the high speed gusts were recorded at Finner weather station.

Currently, the highest mean wind speeds recorded at Finner are 94km/h and 89 km/h at Malin Head.

7:29am: Gardai reminding people of dangerous and destructive winds battering Donegal



07:17am: Over 9,200 homes, farms and businesses are without power across Donegal this morning.

Convoy, Derrybeg, Dungloe, Killysbegs are Donegal Town are impacted so far.

You can check out the latest updates here – https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/.

7:15am: Heavy tree subsiding about 1km off N56 heading towards Glenveagh near Termon.

7:07am: Tree down on road before Glebe Road on Ramelton Road.

Front panels from building site close to Mountain Top, Letterkenny down.

Tree down near An Grianan Hotel, Burt.

Road from Breenagh to Letterkenny University Hospital reported to be relatively clear apart from debris and branches in Ballymacool area.

7:03am: Donegal County Council is warning that road conditions throughout the county are treacherous this morning.

Fallen trees are affecting numerous routes across the county as a result of Storm Éowyn.

A red weather warning is in place today from 7am to 2pm.

The Council is asking people to not travel until the storm has passed and it is safe to do so.

6:50am: Tree down at Killverry, Newtowncunningham

6:46am: N14 Lifford to Letterkenny Road closed near Tullyrap between Whitecross junction and Feddyglass/ Broadlea junction. Motorists to take alternative routes for essential travel.

6:36am: Diversions are in place at Ballinalecky Crossroads on the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road following a crash.

Diversions are in place.

6:35am: The record for the maximum ever gust of wind in Ireland has been broken overnight.

Met Eireann says a gust of 183 km/h was recorded at Mace Head, breaking the previous record of 182 km/h which has stood since 1945.

Gusts of 139 and 137 km/h were also recorded in Knock and Shannon respectively.

The latest observations excluding the offline stations (6am): Max gusts (km/h):

– Knock 155 (Red)

– Newport Mayo 135 (Red)

– Shannon Airport 128 (Red) Highest mean speeds in km/h (Red)

– Sherkin 83 #StormÉowyn pic.twitter.com/AbdwlOmceu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2025

6:32am: Donegal Town Pier carpark closed until 7pm (Fri)

Harry Blaney Bridge closed until 5pm this evening

6:29am: Trees down – Millbridge shop, Kilmacrennan and at Portsalon Crossroads.

6:28am: N14 Lifford to Letterkenny Road is impassable at Feddyglass (Ballinalecky to Whitecross) due to fallen trees. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for essential travel.

6:23am: Over 8,000 properties are without power in Donegal this morning.

Homes and businesses in Convoy, Dungloe, Derrybeg and Donegal are impacted.

ESB says crews will be on the ground to restore power when the red weather warning is lifted.

6:18am:There’s a danger to life as the whole country comes under a Red wind warning this morning.

Storm Eowyn is bringing damaging and destructive gusts of over 130 kilometres an hour and is already making an impact.

The Red alert is already in place across most counties this morning – leading to extremely dangerous travelling conditions.

Schools and creches will stay closed for the day, while public transport won’t operate during Storm Eowyn.

There’s a risk of fallen trees along with wave overtopping and power outages are expected.

Already tens of thousands of ESB customers are without power and the company expects the storm will cause extensive damage to electricity infrastructure.

It’s asking people to stay clear of fallen electricity wires – and says its crews will be out to restore supply once the red warning is lifted.

Over 200 incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled at Dublin airport.

Employees are urged to work from home where possible.