Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear of a worrying increase in self generated child abuse images appearing online and there’s a stark warning for parents. There news of Donegal attendance at this week’s Dublin protest over student fees and a listener isn’t happy with the state of the toilets at Knock Shrine:

Tattooist Ruth Kavanagh is 15 years in business and chats about the industry and how its changes – we also discuss the revelation that housing estate residence could be legally responsible for trees that fall on the estate:

Dr Dara answers your dental questions, Chris Ashmore has business news and Mary Coughlan discusses the shortage of tickets for Donegal’s Semi-final with Meath:

Top Stories

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
