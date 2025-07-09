Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear of a worrying increase in self generated child abuse images appearing online and there’s a stark warning for parents. There news of Donegal attendance at this week’s Dublin protest over student fees and a listener isn’t happy with the state of the toilets at Knock Shrine:

Tattooist Ruth Kavanagh is 15 years in business and chats about the industry and how its changes – we also discuss the revelation that housing estate residence could be legally responsible for trees that fall on the estate:

Dr Dara answers your dental questions, Chris Ashmore has business news and Mary Coughlan discusses the shortage of tickets for Donegal’s Semi-final with Meath: