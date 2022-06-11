Watch: 50th Anniversary Donegal International Preview Show

The countdown is on to the 50th Joule Donegal International Rally, and on Saturday Sport, there was a special preview show ahead of the big event which runs from Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19.

In studio were Frosses’ Donagh Kelly, who has been a regular competitor in recent years, and his son Eamonn Kelly, who will be driving Donagh’s VW Polo GTI R5.

Former winners Garry Jennings and Andrew Nesbitt – who won the event a record six times – were also present to talk about the rally down through the years and to give their thoughts on this year’s event.

Clerk of the Course Eamonn McGee also spoke about the logistics of the rally, and the importance of a safety first approach.

This time around Donagh Kelly ius organising a Demonstration Run of former winners on the Sunday, which will see the likes of Cahal Curley, Ari Vatenen, Billy Coleman, and Andrew Nesbitt taking part. Kelly will be joined by co-driver Donal Barrett and will drive the late Manus Kelly’s hat-trick winning Subaru.

The full 50th anniversary preview show can be watch the preview here: