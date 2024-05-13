Donegal Ulster Champions 2024: Reaction with Oisin Gallen, Patrick McBrearty & Shane O’Donnell

Donegal will be celebrating as Ulster football champions today.
Jim McGuinness’ side edged out Armagh on penalties in a dramatic decider at Clones on Sunday.
The game finished 20 points apiece after extra-time before Donegal won 6-5 on spot kicks.
Brendan Devenney was among the players in the aftermath of the victory where he spoke with Oisin Gallen, Captain Patrick McBrearty and Shane O’Donnell.
‘We have a habit of digging in at the right moments’ – Jim McGuinness
Reaction: Penalty hero Shaun Patton gives his thoughts on Ulster Title win
“We are giving it everything we have for this county”: Ryan McHugh and Ciaran Thompson react to Donegal’s Ulster Championship win
Colm McFadden: “It’s a great day to be a Donegal man, woman or child!”