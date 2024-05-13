Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Ulster Champions 2024: Reaction with Oisin Gallen, Patrick McBrearty & Shane O’Donnell

Donegal will be celebrating as Ulster football champions today.

Jim McGuinness’ side edged out Armagh on penalties in a dramatic decider at Clones on Sunday.

The game finished 20 points apiece after extra-time before Donegal won 6-5 on spot kicks.

Brendan Devenney was among the players in the aftermath of the victory where he spoke with Oisin Gallen, Captain Patrick McBrearty and Shane O’Donnell.

 

 

‘We have a habit of digging in at the right moments’ – Jim McGuinness

Reaction: Penalty hero Shaun Patton gives his thoughts on Ulster Title win

“We are giving it everything we have for this county”: Ryan McHugh and Ciaran Thompson react to Donegal’s Ulster Championship win

Colm McFadden: “It’s a great day to be a Donegal man, woman or child!”

irishpeople.org
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local candidate sees posters removed from Letterkenny

13 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2024
unnamed
News, Top Stories

Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

13 May 2024
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

13 May 2024
