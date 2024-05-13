Donegal Ulster Champions 2024: Reaction with Oisin Gallen, Patrick McBrearty & Shane O’Donnell

Donegal will be celebrating as Ulster football champions today.

Jim McGuinness’ side edged out Armagh on penalties in a dramatic decider at Clones on Sunday.

The game finished 20 points apiece after extra-time before Donegal won 6-5 on spot kicks.

Brendan Devenney was among the players in the aftermath of the victory where he spoke with Oisin Gallen, Captain Patrick McBrearty and Shane O’Donnell.